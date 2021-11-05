Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $227.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,218 shares of company stock valued at $46,070,798. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 35,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 4.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 204,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.67. The company had a trading volume of 40,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,843. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $194.44 and a 1-year high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.43.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

