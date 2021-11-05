C&C Group (LON:CCR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $253.18

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.18 ($3.31) and traded as low as GBX 249.80 ($3.26). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 250.40 ($3.27), with a volume of 3,721,469 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of C&C Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £986.15 million and a PE ratio of -15.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 243.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 252.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

