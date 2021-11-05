Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives $75.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

BLI stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,632. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $310,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,799.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,212 shares of company stock worth $12,200,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.