Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

NYSE ALG traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,421. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alamo Group has a one year low of $127.43 and a one year high of $165.98. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.44 and its 200-day moving average is $150.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

ALG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,971.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $86,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,594 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alamo Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Alamo Group worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

