IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 48.55 ($0.63). IQE shares last traded at GBX 46.30 ($0.60), with a volume of 809,164 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of IQE to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £388.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.22.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

