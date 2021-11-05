Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.24. 15,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.53. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock worth $3,986,026. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.