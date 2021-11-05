Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Receives €9.45 Average PT from Analysts

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.45 ($11.12).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Leoni in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Leoni in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Leoni in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of ETR:LEO traded down €0.37 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €13.72 ($16.14). The stock had a trading volume of 119,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. Leoni has a 12-month low of €5.02 ($5.91) and a 12-month high of €18.50 ($21.76). The company’s 50 day moving average is €14.20 and its 200-day moving average is €13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $448.22 million and a PE ratio of -3.79.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

