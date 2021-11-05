-$0.13 EPS Expected for Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Soligenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). Soligenix reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Soligenix.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 105.58% and a negative net margin of 945.53%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

SNGX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,742. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $39.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.13. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Soligenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,647,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 596,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soligenix (SNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.