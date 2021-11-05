Brokerages Set NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Price Target at €43.00

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.13 ($50.74).

A number of research firms recently commented on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday.

NORMA Group stock traded up €3.14 ($3.69) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €37.16 ($43.72). 205,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.52. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €26.02 ($30.61) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

