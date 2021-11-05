Brokerages Set NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Price Target at €43.00

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.13 ($50.74).

A number of research firms recently commented on NOEJ. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday.

NORMA Group stock traded up €3.14 ($3.69) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €37.16 ($43.72). 205,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.52. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €26.02 ($30.61) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.