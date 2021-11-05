Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $23.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.05. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $126.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.86.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,384,632 shares of company stock valued at $211,439,754. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbnb stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Airbnb worth $549,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Loop Capital upped their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.