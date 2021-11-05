National Bank Financial Cuts Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$11.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSZ. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.86.

TSE FSZ traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,589. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 28.51. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$569,448.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,588 shares in the company, valued at C$2,252,053.81. Also, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 150,348 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.36, for a total transaction of C$1,558,191.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,872,733 shares in the company, valued at C$50,500,517.54. In the last three months, insiders have sold 469,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,952.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

