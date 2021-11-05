Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,063 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Quotient Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,626,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,194,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,287 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 7,725,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,820 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after acquiring an additional 911,925 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QUOT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $6.17. 11,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,698. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $580.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.