Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Knowles comprises 0.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Knowles by 1,675.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 1,092.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,211 shares of company stock worth $5,723,219 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.19. 6,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.