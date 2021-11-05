Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Invests $4.21 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 101,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 0.9% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,352. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

