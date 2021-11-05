661,950 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 661,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,263,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.26. 2,221,627 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

