48,665 Shares in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Purchased by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 48,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPARU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPARU remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Friday. 1,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,494. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPARU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.