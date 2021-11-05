Context Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Context Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,730 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,099,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,306,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,835,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DGNU remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Friday. 367,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,794. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

