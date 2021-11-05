New Harbor Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 3.4% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56,838.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,588,000 after buying an additional 1,948,992 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,133,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 147.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 98,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 42,925 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after buying an additional 39,976 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,462. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.47. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.43 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.