34,610 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Bought by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. PennyMac Financial Services makes up 1.1% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Algebris UK Ltd owned 0.06% of PennyMac Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFSI traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,650. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

