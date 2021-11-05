MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after purchasing an additional 929,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,560,000 after purchasing an additional 257,460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.97. 2,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,039. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.17 and its 200-day moving average is $108.34. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $110.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

