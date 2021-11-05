Context Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Context Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKIU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $17,290,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $10,417,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $9,111,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $8,398,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $7,313,000.

Shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock remained flat at $$9.50 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

