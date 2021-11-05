Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $20.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,654.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $105,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $3.20 on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. 296,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.13. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

