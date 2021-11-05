Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives $32.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGDDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.73. 54,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,844. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

