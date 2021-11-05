Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.89 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BHF stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,155. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

