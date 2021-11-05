Cream Finance Market Capitalization Hits $57.23 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $57.23 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $92.85 or 0.00152269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00247959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096674 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

