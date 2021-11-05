Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 4.2% Higher This Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $44.85 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00121840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.49 or 0.00509167 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00017041 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00054458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TFUELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.