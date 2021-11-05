Emercoin (EMC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $38,804.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $38,804.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,313,496 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

