Algebris UK Ltd Sells 126,784 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Algebris UK Ltd reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises about 6.9% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after acquiring an additional 603,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after acquiring an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,300. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.