Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $991,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $688,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Cigna by 53.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 61.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.52.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $6.53 on Friday, hitting $219.69. The company had a trading volume of 34,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,373. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.50 and a 200 day moving average of $228.44. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

