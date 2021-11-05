VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Position Increased by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,582 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,079,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 76,552 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 476,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 94.1% in the second quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter.

SMB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. 4,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,656. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

