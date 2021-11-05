MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 194 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,075,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 777,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 574,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,713 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,282. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $114.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day moving average of $102.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

