MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,081 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 13.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 471,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,423,000 after buying an additional 54,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 90.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.52 on Friday, hitting $555.14. 10,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.36 and a 52 week high of $549.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $503.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

