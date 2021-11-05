Q Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III accounts for 1.0% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 619,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 78,552 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter worth $8,474,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter worth $13,424,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter worth $453,000. 50.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DMYI traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.43. 4,775,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,721. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

