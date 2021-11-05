Q Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LCAHU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 495,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,875. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

