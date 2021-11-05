Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 0.5% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 23.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

NYSE:FIS traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.59. The company had a trading volume of 19,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average of $136.77. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

