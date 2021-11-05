Orchard Capital Managment LLC Invests $2.81 Million in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth $2,527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 13.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

ETNB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,857. The company has a quick ratio of 23.82, a current ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.83.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

