Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $227.80. 87,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,013,445. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.91. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.70.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.