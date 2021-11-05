GeoWealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,700,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,796,000 after buying an additional 138,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,040,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,693,000 after buying an additional 791,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after buying an additional 154,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,933,000 after buying an additional 140,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $31.83.

