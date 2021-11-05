Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.2% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,964,000.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $118.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $616.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

