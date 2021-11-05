GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.64.

