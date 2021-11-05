BLOCKv (VEE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $210,182.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 115% against the dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $68.95 million and approximately $210,182.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00247959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096674 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

