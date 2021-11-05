Opacity (OPCT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.74 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $15.18 million and $2.74 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Opacity has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00247959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096674 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Opacity

OPCT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

