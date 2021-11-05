Safe Haven Achieves Market Cap of $18.93 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $18.93 million and $1.47 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.91 or 0.00743370 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

