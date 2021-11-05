Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EFGSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Eiffage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

Eiffage stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.24. 169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

