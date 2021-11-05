Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,971 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 120.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after acquiring an additional 129,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$54.36 during trading hours on Friday. 19,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,874. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

