iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.54. 664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

