GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 163,340 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

GeoWealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163,340 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 0.9% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,051.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 41,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

