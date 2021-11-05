iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,987 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,119.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,155,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,648,000 after buying an additional 1,448,552 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,510,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,329,000 after buying an additional 717,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,938,000 after buying an additional 552,157 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.63. 104,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,977,668. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.42. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

