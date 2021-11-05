Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $4.06 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,477.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,384.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,385.21. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,129.05.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,254 shares of company stock worth $179,966,702. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

