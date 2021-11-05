Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $7,153,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after buying an additional 89,247 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OLLI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.56. 3,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,419. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.21. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

